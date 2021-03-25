Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Portland General Electric worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 364,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 45,022 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $8,779,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $9,626,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $53.42.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

