Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 946.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.90% of Community Health Systems worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 312.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 76.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

CYH opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $13.32.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

