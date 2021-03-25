Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.