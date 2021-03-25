Credit Suisse AG Buys 211,593 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 242.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 211,593 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.48% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 43.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 104,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period.

NYSE WDR opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

