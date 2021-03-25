Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,892 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,104,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $114.91 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $124.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.