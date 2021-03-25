Credit Suisse AG Buys 451,130 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 451,130 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

