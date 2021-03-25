Credit Suisse AG Buys 66,904 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 303.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Hamilton Lane worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLNE opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

