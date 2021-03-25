Credit Suisse AG Buys 786,149 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.40% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,428,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 161,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

