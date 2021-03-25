Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,079 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Littelfuse worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $255.11 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.35 and its 200 day moving average is $234.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.