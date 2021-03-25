Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Insiders have sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

