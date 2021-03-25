Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after acquiring an additional 329,496 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,293,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

