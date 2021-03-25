Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

