Credit Suisse AG Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

CASY opened at $206.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $213.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.29.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

