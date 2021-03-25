Credit Suisse AG Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Quidel worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 99.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 89.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

Quidel stock opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.16 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

