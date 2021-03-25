Credit Suisse AG Has $7.11 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 113.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,979 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Stifel Financial worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Several research firms have recently commented on SF. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

