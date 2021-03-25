Credit Suisse AG Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,074 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of Noah worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noah by 30.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,163,000 after buying an additional 434,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 110.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 117,192 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 64,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,029,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Noah by 49.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Noah declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.