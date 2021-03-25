Credit Suisse AG Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of NeoGenomics worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,589.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

