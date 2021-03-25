Credit Suisse AG Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,602 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNX opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

