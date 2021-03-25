Credit Suisse AG Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

