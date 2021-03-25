Credit Suisse AG Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Equity Commonwealth worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,347,000 after acquiring an additional 59,950 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 380,713 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,187,000 after acquiring an additional 423,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after acquiring an additional 479,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

