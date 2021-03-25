Credit Suisse AG Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

