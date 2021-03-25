Credit Suisse AG Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL opened at $155.94 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $161.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

