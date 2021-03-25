Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.34% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $53,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,227,000 after buying an additional 253,280 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.