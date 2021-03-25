Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,786 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of Genworth Financial worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.