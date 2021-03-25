Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $66,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

