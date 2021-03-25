Credit Suisse AG Makes New $7.54 Million Investment in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 413,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.18% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings.

