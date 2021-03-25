Credit Suisse AG Purchases 141,209 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.64% of Ladder Capital worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $46,924.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,889.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,425 shares of company stock worth $2,069,110 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

