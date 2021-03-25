Credit Suisse AG Purchases 52,614 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,129,000. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $71.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68.

