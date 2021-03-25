Credit Suisse AG Purchases 553,600 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 160.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553,600 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.41% of Paramount Group worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484,165 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,662,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 851,241 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 667,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

