Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of MasTec worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders sold 106,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,492,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

