Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of AAON worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $69.47 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.