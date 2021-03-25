Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.68% of iStar worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iStar in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAR opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

