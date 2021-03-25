Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Flex worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 352,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Flex by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 137,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

