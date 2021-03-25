Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Qurate Retail worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

