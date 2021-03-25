Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 918.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.51% of Cardtronics worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cardtronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 115.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 302,568 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

