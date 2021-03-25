Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

NYSE:JLL opened at $170.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

