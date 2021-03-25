Credit Suisse AG Sells 82,580 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,580 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

