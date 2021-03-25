Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 122.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cree by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

