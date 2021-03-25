Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 259,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,356,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

CPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

