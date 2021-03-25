CROAT Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $224,690.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5,421,191.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,159,863 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

