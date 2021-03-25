Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,303.26

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,303.26 ($82.35) and traded as high as GBX 6,451.79 ($84.29). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,394 ($83.54), with a volume of 250,873 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The company has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 41.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,342.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,303.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total value of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

