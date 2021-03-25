Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 174.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 797,424 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Crown worth $125,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Crown by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 56,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

CCK opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

