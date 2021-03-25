Cryptaur Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $42,122.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00629580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023798 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,059,871,437 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars.

