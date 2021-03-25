CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 233.4% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $184,393.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00024227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.60 or 0.00644909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00023929 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars.

