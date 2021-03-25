CryptoCarbon (CCRB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $947.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded up 97.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $283,312.62 and $947.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.94 or 0.00641918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024124 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon (CRYPTO:CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

