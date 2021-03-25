Cryptopay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,393.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $2,393.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00049726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00643342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024073 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

