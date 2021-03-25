Cube Trading 24% Higher This Week (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Cube has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $3,417.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cube has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00640225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

