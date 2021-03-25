Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 246,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 239,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.