CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Down 6.3%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 1,902,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,291,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

