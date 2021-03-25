Curve DAO Token Price Tops $2.45 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00004738 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $627.37 million and $311.66 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00049264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.50 or 0.00630321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00063251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023782 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,460,137,027 coins and its circulating supply is 255,634,134 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

